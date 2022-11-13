7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Whistleblower releases audio of racist conversations between police staff | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

It’s racist, hurtful and harmful to the reputation of the Queensland Police Service. A whistleblower has released audio of conversations inside the Brisbane Watch house. It’s been added to the growing list of evidence at the Commission of Inquiry, due tomorrow. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

