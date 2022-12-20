CNN published this video item, entitled “When You Hear Colors and Taste Shapes” – below is their description.

For the past couple of months, we’ve explored the senses and how each one affects our health and well-being. In our last episode of this season, we examine a trait known as synesthesia – in which the senses intertwine, like seeing colors when you hear music or tasting flavor when you feel texture. Neurologist and author, Dr. Richard Cytowic (https://cytowic.net/), joins Dr. Sanjay Gupta to explain what happens in the brain when the senses blend. We’ll also hear from musical artist, Christen Lien, (https://www.christenlien.com/) about what it’s like to live and perform with synesthesia.

