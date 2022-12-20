When You Hear Colors and Taste Shapes

When you hear colors and taste shapes

For the past couple of months, we’ve explored the senses and how each one affects our health and well-being. In our last episode of this season, we examine a trait known as synesthesia – in which the senses intertwine, like seeing colors when you hear music or tasting flavor when you feel texture. Neurologist and author, Dr. Richard Cytowic (https://cytowic.net/), joins Dr. Sanjay Gupta to explain what happens in the brain when the senses blend. We’ll also hear from musical artist, Christen Lien, (https://www.christenlien.com/) about what it’s like to live and perform with synesthesia. 

