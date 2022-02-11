What’s Next For Policing in Minneapolis?

City Council member Elliot Payne is advocating for alternative response models to policing in Minneapolis in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Amir Locke. A new study found that alternatives to policing could play a key role in public safety response for the city. 

