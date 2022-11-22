CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “What’s next for Nordstrom? Trading the Q3 results” – below is their description.

Nordstrom is on the move after earnings. With CNBC’s Melissa Repko and Melissa Lee, and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.