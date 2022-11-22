CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “What’s next for Nordstrom? Trading the Q3 results” – below is their description.
Nordstrom is on the move after earnings. With CNBC’s Melissa Repko and Melissa Lee, and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC Television YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - CNBC Television
CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.
As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.