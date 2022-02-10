What’s in a name? France overhauls rules on name changes • FRANCE 24 English

In this week’s show, we focus on something very important that follows you around your whole life: your name. While names can be a source of pride, they can also be a heavy burden for some. Changing your last name could be about to get a lot easier. French lawmakers are debating a bill that would simplify the procedure, especially for people who want to take their mother’s last name. We also look at the rules surrounding first names and what some French favorites are. 

#French culture #names #French law

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

