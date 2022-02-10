FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “What’s in a name? France overhauls rules on name changes • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.

In this week’s show, we focus on something very important that follows you around your whole life: your name. While names can be a source of pride, they can also be a heavy burden for some. Changing your last name could be about to get a lot easier. French lawmakers are debating a bill that would simplify the procedure, especially for people who want to take their mother’s last name. We also look at the rules surrounding first names and what some French favorites are. #French culture #names #French law 🔔 FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel

