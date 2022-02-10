Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “What’s behind the dispute about headscarves in Indian schools? | Inside Story” – below is their description.

India’s constitution guarantees a secular state and religious freedom.

However, minority Muslims say they face increasing harassment and discrimination from the Hindu majority.

The latest controversy revolves around a ban on headscarves in schools.

Muslim and Hindu students have faced off in the southern state of Karnataka, after female muslim students wearing veils were barred from class.

Is this simply a religious issue, or a broader debate on identity in India?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Fatima Khan – Journalist, The Quint.

Uday Chandra – Assistant Professor of Government, Georgetown University.

Anas Tanwir – Advocate at the Supreme Court of India.

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish/

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera/

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#India #Muslims #Islam #Hindu

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel