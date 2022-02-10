What’s behind the dispute about headscarves in Indian schools? | Inside Story

India’s constitution guarantees a secular state and religious freedom.

However, minority Muslims say they face increasing harassment and discrimination from the Hindu majority.

The latest controversy revolves around a ban on headscarves in schools.

Muslim and Hindu students have faced off in the southern state of Karnataka, after female muslim students wearing veils were barred from class.

Is this simply a religious issue, or a broader debate on identity in India?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Fatima Khan – Journalist, The Quint.

Uday Chandra – Assistant Professor of Government, Georgetown University.

Anas Tanwir – Advocate at the Supreme Court of India.

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network.

India, officially the Republic of India, is a country in South Asia. It is the second-most populous country, the seventh-largest country by land area, and the most populous democracy in the world. New Delhi is the capital.

It has an exceptionally diverse population, with Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other religions speaking over 21 recognised languages.

Islam is an Abrahamic monotheistic religion teaching that Muhammad is the final and ultimate messenger of God. It is the world’s second-largest religion with 1.8 billion followers or 24.1% of the world’s population, known as Muslims. Muslims make up a majority of the population in 49 countries.

