What’s behind the controversies surrounding the Qatar World Cup?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has kicked off in Qatar, which is making history as the first Arab nation to ever host the sporting event. How has Qatar prepared for the international tournament? What’s behind the controversies surrounding the big event? And during this period of divergence and global tensions, can sports play a role in uniting the world?

Guests in this edition of the Dialogue are Dong Jun, co-founder and CEO of Ei China Limited, Einar Tangen, independent current affairs commentator, and Prof. Gal Luft, co-director at the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security.

