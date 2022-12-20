What’s Ahead for the US Dollar in 2023?

by
What’s ahead for the us dollar in 2023?

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “What’s Ahead for the US Dollar in 2023?” – below is their description.

Thanks largely to the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy, the US dollar has had an outstanding year, as four straight 75-basis-point rate hikes sent the dollar upward by over 8%. But with the tightening phase set to slow, how could the dollar fare in 2023? Presented by @cmegroup: https://www.cmegroup.com/openmarkets/quicktake-by-bloomberg.html?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=paid_social&utm_campaign=quicktake_evergreen&utm_content=more_insight

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg QuickTake: Now

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Recent from Bloomberg QuickTake: Now:

Andrew Tate Arrested in Romania

Category: Media, News

Benjamin Netanyahu Sworn in as Israel’s Premier Once More

Category: News

These Countries Are Imposing New Covid Rules for China Travlers

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.