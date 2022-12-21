ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “What the criminal referrals against Donald Trump could mean | 7.30” – below is their description.

In the United States, a Congressional committee has made history by voting unanimously to recommend criminal charges against former president Donald Trump.

While it can’t force prosecutors to act, the committee found that Donald Trump’s actions in relation to the storming of the Capitol building after his election defeat in January 2021 amounted to a conspiracy to defraud the US, and inciting or assisting an insurrection.

Jill Wine-Banks is a former Watergate prosecutor and has been following this investigation closely. She spoke to Laura Tingle.

