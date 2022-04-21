Global News published this video item, entitled “What rising fertilizer costs may mean for Canadian farmers” – below is their description.

Concerns are cropping up for Canadian farmers, as pressure grows on them to yield more output amid soaring costs.

In places on the Prairies where the snow has melted, it is seeding time. But the cost of fertilizer has gone through the roof and there’s a global shortage made worse by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Canada is the world’s largest producer of potash, used in fertilizer, accounting for nearly 32 per cent of the world’s total, while Russia and Belarus produce nearly 40 per cent of the global supply, along with other key soil nutrients.

Global’s Heather Yourex-West reports on the challenges farmers are facing and the potential impact during an international food crisis.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8773411/how-to-save-grocery-store-food-prices/

