What is Russia’s plan after Kherson pullout? | DW News

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

What is russia's plan after kherson pullout? | dw news

DW News published this video item, entitled “What is Russia’s plan after Kherson pullout? | DW News” – below is their description.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says investigators in the city of Kherson have uncovered evidence hundreds of war crimes commited by Russian occupiers. The Ukrainian president was speaking after the city and surrounding region were liberated on Friday. Russian forces destroyed much of the physical infrastucture before pulling out, but for residents, the main thing is that they’re gone.

DW News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - DW News

DW News is a global English-language news and information channel from German public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, established in summer 2015.

Recent from DW News:

Why does no one want to live in Egypt’s brand new capital city? I DW News

Category: Construction, News

MH17 verdict: Three guilty of murder for downing Malaysian Airlines plane in 2014 | DW News

Category: News

After Kherson: What are Russia’s strategic goals? I To the Point

Category: Energy, News

In This Story: Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

3 Recent Items: Russia

Rishi Sunak congratulates Jeremy Hunt for Autumn Statement

Category: News

Ukraine grain export deal extended for four months

Category: News

Ukraine President Zelenskiy Speaks at Bloomberg NEF

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Protests at APEC, snow in Ukraine, celestial majesty: World in Photos, Nov. 17

Category: News

Princess Kate comforts weeping Ukrainian mother at centre for displaced families

Category: News

In This Story: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy is a Ukrainian politician, former actor and comedian who has been serving as the president of Ukraine since 2019. Zelenskyy grew up in Kryvyi Rih, a Russian-speaking region in south-east Ukraine.

2 Recent Items: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Tucker slams Zelenskyy for pushing for WWIII #shorts

Category: News

Ukraine denies own missile hit Poland, demands joint investigation I DW News

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.