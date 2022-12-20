Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “What impact will further western arms in Ukraine have? | Inside Story” – below is their description.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought war between two European countries on a scale not seen since World War II.

Death and destruction has been extensive – but Russia has faced stiff resistance, and Ukrainian forces have retaken some territory. Western arms and training have played a key role in the conflict, forcing Russia to reassess its tactics. Moscow is now switching to long-range weapons and drones. Some critics of western strategy say that pouring more arms into the war simply means more death – and delays the need to talk peace.

Is further military aid for Ukraine the way forward?

Presenter:

Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Peter Zalmayev: Executive Director, Eurasia Democracy Initiative in Kyiv, Political Commentator, and Post-Soviet studies specialist.

Pavel Felgenhauer – defense and military analyst in Moscow

Leonid Ragozin – independent journalist in Riga and publisher of the book ‘European Tragedy’ – a history of Russia and the current conflict.

