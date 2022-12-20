What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions

by
The Independent published this video item, entitled "What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions"

Across the United Kingdom, strike action is being seen across the rail network, in hospitals, ambulance services, postal workers and many other sectors as the cost of living crisis and years of austerity have led to wages not keeping pace with inflation. In this episode, Rob Williams, Union Organiser for the National Shop Stewards Network, answers your questions on what the strike action is trying to achieve and what has led people to take strike action.

The Independent YouTube Channel

About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

