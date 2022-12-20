The Independent published this video item, entitled “What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions” – below is their description.

Across the United Kingdom, strike action is being seen across the rail network, in hospitals, ambulance services, postal workers and many other sectors as the cost of living crisis and years of austerity have led to wages not keeping pace with inflation. In this episode, Rob Williams, Union Organiser for the National Shop Stewards Network, answers your questions on what the strike action is trying to achieve and what has led people to take strike action.

