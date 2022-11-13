What future do cryptocurrencies have after the fall of FTX?

by
Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “What future do cryptocurrencies have after the fall of FTX?” – below is their description.

One of the world’s largest crypto exchanges says it is investigating hundreds of millions of dollars of unauthorised withdrawals.

Analysts say millions of dollars worth of assets, have been moved from the platform.

FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday.

It says it wants legal protection as it looks for ways to return money to customers.

Crypto prices have been sliding all year, but the collapse of FTX stands out.

So, what does this collapse mean for investors – and the industry?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests

Robert Koepp, chief executive officer of Geoeconomix, a global economic and strategy advisory firm.

Zennon Kapron, founder and director of Kapronasia, an independent research and consulting firm focused on the Asian financial services industry.

Glen Goodman, consultant to the financial investment platform, eToro, and author of The Crypto Trader.

FTT is the native cryptocurrency token of the crypto derivatives trading platform FTX that launched on May 8, 2019.

“Hashem Ahelbarra is a roving Middle East correspondent for Al Jazeera English. He regularly reports from Afghanistan, Yemen and across the Gulf region. Hashem has covered many of the biggest international news stories in recent years and secured exclusive interviews with many of the major names in world news, including late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, Afghan president Hamid Karzai and former Liberian president Charles Taylor.” – Al Jazeera

