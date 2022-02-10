Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “What Exactly Is Happening With Canada’s Trucker Protests?” – below is their description.
Canada’s capital is in its second week under siege from truckers and other activists demanding Covid-19 restrictions be removed, but many of those rules are already being rolled back by provincial governments.
Two western provinces announced they’re ending their vaccine passports on Tuesday, and Quebec — whose curfew was the strictest measure imposed in Canada — laid out a schedule to remove many of its remaining Covid measures.
The spread of the protests this week to U.S. border crossings like the Ambassador Bridge to Detroit has added urgency to the process. It’s also exposed an underlying irony: while the truckers are camped outside the federal parliament buildings, it’s provincial legislatures where most Covid public-health orders are made.
