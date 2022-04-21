What does the Prime Minister hope to achieve in India?

Sky’s Political Editor Beth Rigby has travelled to India with the Prime Minister and explains his urgency in turning attention away from matters at home, and onto international diplomacy.

Boris Johnson arrived in the Indian city of Ahmedabad where he visited Mahatma Gandhi’s ashram. He’ll meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow.

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

India, officially the Republic of India, is a country in South Asia. It is the second-most populous country, the seventh-largest country by land area, and the most populous democracy in the world. New Delhi is the capital.

It has an exceptionally diverse population, with Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other religions speaking over 21 recognised languages.

