Sky News published this video item, entitled “What does the Prime Minister hope to achieve in India?” – below is their description.

Sky’s Political Editor Beth Rigby has travelled to India with the Prime Minister and explains his urgency in turning attention away from matters at home, and onto international diplomacy. Boris Johnson arrived in the Indian city of Ahmedabad where he visited Mahatma Gandhi’s ashram. He’ll meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.