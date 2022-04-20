Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “What does the ‘Battle for Donbas’ mean for the Ukraine war? | Inside Story” – below is their description.

It’s been nearly two months since Russian forces invaded neighbouring Ukraine.

The conflict has killed countless civilians and displaced millions.

Now, Moscow says it’s shifting its focus to the east – where it’s increased its assault in the Donbas region.

The U.S., British and Canadian leaders have promised to send more weapons to Ukrainian forces.

Many say this is a crucial stage of the conflict and could lead to the break-up of Ukraine.

So, what are the human costs?

Presenter: Kim Vinnell

Guests:

Halyna Yachenko – Member of the Ukrainian Parliament and Secretary of the National Presidential Council.

Pavel Felgenhauer – Defence and Military Analyst for Novaya Gazetta, an independent newspaper.

Theresa Fallon – Director of the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies.

