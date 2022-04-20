What does the ‘Battle for Donbas’ mean for the Ukraine war? | Inside Story

What does the 'Battle for Donbas' mean for the Ukraine war? | Inside Story

It’s been nearly two months since Russian forces invaded neighbouring Ukraine.

The conflict has killed countless civilians and displaced millions.

Now, Moscow says it’s shifting its focus to the east – where it’s increased its assault in the Donbas region.

The U.S., British and Canadian leaders have promised to send more weapons to Ukrainian forces.

Many say this is a crucial stage of the conflict and could lead to the break-up of Ukraine.

So, what are the human costs?

Presenter: Kim Vinnell

Guests:

Halyna Yachenko – Member of the Ukrainian Parliament and Secretary of the National Presidential Council.

Pavel Felgenhauer – Defence and Military Analyst for Novaya Gazetta, an independent newspaper.

Theresa Fallon – Director of the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies.

The Donbas or Donbass is a historical, cultural, and economic region in south-eastern Ukraine, and bordering Russia.

In March 2014, following the Euromaidan and 2014 Ukrainian revolution, the Donetsk and Luhansk “People’s Republics” took control of areas within the region with support from Russia. Russia recognised their independence in February 2022. No other country recognises the independence of the areas.

Before the war, the city of Donetsk (then the fifth largest city in Ukraine) had been considered the unofficial capital of the Donbas. Large cities (over 100,000 inhabitants) also included Luhansk, Mariupol, Makiivka, Horlivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Alchevsk, Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk. Now the city of Kramatorsk is the interim administrative centre of the Donetsk Oblast, whereas the interim centre of Luhansk Oblast is Sievierodonetsk.

Moscow, on the Moskva River in western Russia, is the nation’s cosmopolitan capital. In its historic core is the Kremlin, a complex that’s home to the president and tsarist treasures in the Armoury. Outside its walls is Red Square, Russia’s symbolic center. It’s home to Lenin’s Mausoleum, the State Historical Museum’s comprehensive collection and St. Basil’s Cathedral, known for its colorful, onion-shaped domes.

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

