For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-20/What-did-ancient-Chinese-armor-look-like-Meet-China-s-Iron-Man-1f7jGv9HNbW/index.html When the age of the sword came to an end, armor largely exited from the historical scene. Craftsman Wen Chenhua aims to restore ancient Chinese armor in the most authentic way possible, so that more people can see Chinese armor in all its splendor and glory! CGTN YouTube Channel

