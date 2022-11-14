What could high coal demand mean for renewable energies? | dw business

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

How to balance energy security and climate protection has been top of mind for many people and leaders in 2022, whereas energy security seems to have been the more pressing issue. Russia’s war in Ukraine has triggered an energy crisis, which many countries, including Germany, are trying to mitigate with a comeback of coal. And countries like South Africa are profiting from a global rise in demand. DW News YouTube Channel

