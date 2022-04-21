WFPHA president warns of new COVID-19 wave in autumn

by

CGTN published this video item, entitled “WFPHA president warns of new COVID-19 wave in autumn” – below is their description.

For more:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-04-21/WFPHA-president-warns-of-new-COVID-19-wave-in-autumn-19pqlUsXlza/index.html

The highly-contagious #coronavirus is still spreading and a new COVID-19 wave may come in autumn, said Walter Ricciardi, president of the World Federation of Public Health Association (WFPHA) during a recent interview with China Media Group. Professor Ricciardi is also Scientific Advisor to the Italian Minister of Health for the coronavirus #pandemic. He stressed the importance of preparing for autumn and winter. “Thinking that this is all over and letting the virus spread freely is no solution,” he said.

CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

Recent from CGTN:

Live: Taking the Pulse of China’s Economy – RCEP Leading Global Recovery and Growth

Category: Manufacturing, News, Retail

Exclusive Stringer Dispatch: A ‘Shanghainese’ from Hungary shares his life under lockdown

Category: Mergers & Acquisitions, News

Xi Jinping: Major countries should set a positive example

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

Live: Taking the Pulse of China’s Economy – RCEP Leading Global Recovery and Growth

Category: Manufacturing, News, Retail

The Leaders’ debate + Solomon Islands, China security pact | Afternoon Briefing | ABC News

Category: Manufacturing, News

Xi Jinping: Major countries should set a positive example

Category: News

Russia’s ICBM Test Not a Threat to U.S.: White House

Category: Cryptocurrency, Mining & Minerals, News

NEC Director Deese on Inflation, Mask Rules, China Trade

Category: Finance, Politics

Solomon Islands, China security deal + day 10 on the campaign trail | Afternoon Briefing | ABC News

Category: Manufacturing, News

Tianzhou-3 docks with Tianhe’s front docking port

Category: Construction, News

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

Exclusive Stringer Dispatch: A ‘Shanghainese’ from Hungary shares his life under lockdown

Category: Mergers & Acquisitions, News

Covid Outbreak | Thursday 21st April Wrap | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

Chines President Xi on Pandemic, Global Economy, ‘Cold War Mentality’

Category: Business, Finance

US court rules against mask mandate on public transport | ABC News

Category: News

Prince Harry swerves question when asked whether he misses father and brother | ITV News

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....