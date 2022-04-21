CGTN published this video item, entitled “WFPHA president warns of new COVID-19 wave in autumn” – below is their description.

The highly-contagious #coronavirus is still spreading and a new COVID-19 wave may come in autumn, said Walter Ricciardi, president of the World Federation of Public Health Association (WFPHA) during a recent interview with China Media Group. Professor Ricciardi is also Scientific Advisor to the Italian Minister of Health for the coronavirus #pandemic. He stressed the importance of preparing for autumn and winter. "Thinking that this is all over and letting the virus spread freely is no solution," he said.

