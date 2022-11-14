Sky News published this video item, entitled “‘We’ve got to get a grip of the international trade in human misery’ – Government” – below is their description.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said the government needs to “get a grip” of people trafficking ahead of the signing of a deal between the UK and France.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Cleverly said: “We have got to get a grip of the international trade in human misery.”

He added that this needs to be done “with partners” such as the French.

Sky News YouTube Channel