We’re more skeptical on the profitability of Disney’s media business, says Cowen analyst

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled "We're more skeptical on the profitability of Disney's media business, says Cowen analyst"

Cowen analyst Doug Creutz joins CNBC’s ‘Squawk on the Street’ to break down Disney’s quarterly earnings, which have sent shares of the entertainment and media company higher in premarket trading Thursday.

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below.


Disney

The Walt Disney Company, DIS (NYSE), is an American diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate headquartered at the Walt Disney Studios complex in Burbank, California.

