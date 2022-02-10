CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “We’re more skeptical on the profitability of Disney’s media business, says Cowen analyst” – below is their description.

Cowen analyst Doug Creutz joins CNBC’s ‘Squawk on the Street’ to break down Disney’s quarterly earnings, which have sent shares of the entertainment and media company higher in premarket trading Thursday. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.