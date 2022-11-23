Welsh farmer Ioan Humphreys on why he doesn’t think UK’s egg shortages are due to bird flu culling

by
Welsh farmer ioan humphreys on why he doesn't think uk's egg shortages are due to bird flu culling

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Welsh farmer Ioan Humphreys on why he doesn’t think UK’s egg shortages are due to bird flu culling” – below is their description.

Welsh farmer Ioan Humphreys joins Bev Turner to discuss the egg shortages, and explains why he doesn’t think it’s due to the culling of birds affected by bird flu.

In This Story: Bird Flu

Bird flu, or avian flu, is an infectious viral illness that spreads among birds. In rare cases, it can affect humans.

Affecting domestic bird populations across the world – and often spread by migratory birds – bird flu outbreaks can become a global problem rapidly.

