GBNews published this video item, entitled “Welsh farmer Ioan Humphreys on why he doesn’t think UK’s egg shortages are due to bird flu culling” – below is their description.

Welsh farmer Ioan Humphreys joins Bev Turner to discuss the egg shortages, and explains why he doesn’t think it’s due to the culling of birds affected by bird flu. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.