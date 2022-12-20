Wells Fargo shares move lower after $3.5B CFPB settlement

by
Wells fargo shares move lower after $3. 5b cfpb settlement

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Wells Fargo shares move lower after $3.5B CFPB settlement” – below is their description.

Jason Goldberg, Barclays senior equity analyst, joins ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss Wells Fargo’s record setting CFPB settlement, how Wells is positioned to withstand the current interest rate environment and the how new management will make progress on lifting the asset cap.

CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CNBC Television

CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.

As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.

Recent from CNBC Television:

Bonds may be down, but they’re not out, says GH&A’s Gilbert Garcia

Category: News

I expect a shallow and somewhat short-lived recession, says Stifel’s Piegza

Category: News

I tend to be in the hawk camp right now, says fmr. Fed Gov. Frederic Mishkin

Category: News

In This Story: Barclays

Barclays plc is a British multinational universal bank, headquartered in London, England. Barclays operates as two divisions, Barclays UK and Barclays International, supported by a service company, Barclays Execution Services.

Stock tickers: (LSE: BARC, NYSE: BCS, FTSE 100 Component)

Barclays traces its origins to the goldsmith banking business established in the City of London in 1690.

 

3 Recent Items: Barclays

Nike earnings was going to be ‘all about this inventory number’: Analyst

Category: Business, Finance, Retail

We see blue collar wage growth outpacing white collar next year, says Barclays’ Montour

Category: News

Lennar stock rises as Barclays turns bullish on home builders

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC ) is an American multinational financial services company with corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, operational headquarters in Manhattan, and managerial offices throughout the United States and internationally.

4 Recent Items: Wells Fargo

Middle income will be a soft spot for retail in 2023, says Wells Fargo’s Ike Boruchow

Category: Finance, News, Retail

Earnings, labor market ‘the key indicators’ for markets in 2023: Strategist

Category: Business, Finance, Manufacturing

Mid-cap growth stocks will have a winning 2023, Wells Fargo predicts

Category: Finance, Legal, News

Stocks Likely to Bottom in 1H, Wells Fargo’s Samana Says

Category: Business, Finance

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.