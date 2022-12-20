CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Wells Fargo shares move lower after $3.5B CFPB settlement” – below is their description.
Jason Goldberg, Barclays senior equity analyst, joins ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss Wells Fargo’s record setting CFPB settlement, how Wells is positioned to withstand the current interest rate environment and the how new management will make progress on lifting the asset cap.CNBC Television YouTube Channel
