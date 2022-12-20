CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Wells Fargo settles with CFPB over consumer abuses” – below is their description.
David Long of Raymond Jones joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss the Wells Fargo settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and more.
CNBC Television YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - CNBC Television
CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.
As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.
Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC ) is an American multinational financial services company with corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, operational headquarters in Manhattan, and managerial offices throughout the United States and internationally.