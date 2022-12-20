CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Wells Fargo agrees to pay $3.7 billion to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over customer abuses” – below is their description.

‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer joins ‘Squawk Box’ to react to the news that Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $3.7 billion for customer abuses tied to mortgages, auto loans, and overdraft fees. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.