This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
CGTN published this video item, entitled “‘We Talk’: Germans share their concerns for the winter amid the energy crisis” – below is their description.
Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, energy prices in Europe have skyrocketed and the cost of living is steadily increasing. Now that winter has arrived, how are Germans surviving the colder temperatures? CGTN stringer took to the streets of Hamburg to talk with local residents about rising costs, the impact of the energy crisis, and their worries about facing winter this year.
CGTN YouTube Channel
About This Source - CGTN
This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.
