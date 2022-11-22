CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “We still think there’s more room for biotech to go higher, says Jefferies’ Yee” – below is their description.

Michael Yee, Jefferies managing director, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss what’s behind the general move higher in biotech stocks, why biotech stocks were under-owned not long ago and if it’s too late to ‘nibble’ on stocks in the sector. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.