Guardian News published this video item, entitled “‘We do this for you’: nurses on picket line in Birmingham during NHS strikes” – below is their description.

Nurses outside Queen Elizabeth hospital in Birmingham say they have ‘no option’ but to strike. Victoria Busk, a trainee nursing associate, says low pay in the NHS is the cause of chronic understaffing that is putting patients at risk and leaving staff overworked and the reason Royal College of Nursing would continue to call for change.

Up to 100,000 nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland have been striking for a second day in December in an ongoing dispute with the government about pay and concerns about patient safety. More strikes have been threatened for January unless talks between union negotiators and the government take place before Thursday

Nurse strike to go ahead in England, Wales and Northern Ireland

Guardian News YouTube Channel