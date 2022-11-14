WATCH: U-Va. officials hold news conference after shooting

by
Watch: u-va. Officials hold news conference after shooting

Washington Post published this video item, entitled “WATCH: U-Va. officials hold news conference after shooting” – below is their description.

University of Virginia officials brief reporters on Nov. 14 after a shooting on the university campus killed three and set off a police manhunt for the suspect. Read more: https://wapo.st/3EuB4uY.

Washington Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Washington Post

The Washington Post is a major American daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C. It is the most widely circulated newspaper within the Washington metropolitan area. Daily broadsheet editions are printed for the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. The newspaper is owned by Amazon Inc. CEO, Jeff Bezos. It has won 47 Pulitzer Prizes.

Recent from Washington Post:

Pelosi’s full remarks from the House floor

Category: News

WATCH: Pelosi gives speech on House floor

Category: News

WATCH: Pelosi gives speech on House floor

Category: News

In This Story: Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

2 Recent Items: Police

Brazil’s President-elect Lula returns to world stage at COP climate conference – BBC News

Category: News

Vehicle Hits 25 LA County Sheriff’s Academy Recruits on Run: Police

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.