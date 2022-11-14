Washington Post published this video item, entitled “WATCH: U-Va. officials hold news conference after shooting” – below is their description.
University of Virginia officials brief reporters on Nov. 14 after a shooting on the university campus killed three and set off a police manhunt for the suspect. Read more: https://wapo.st/3EuB4uY.
Washington Post YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - Washington Post
The Washington Post is a major American daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C. It is the most widely circulated newspaper within the Washington metropolitan area. Daily broadsheet editions are printed for the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. The newspaper is owned by Amazon Inc. CEO, Jeff Bezos. It has won 47 Pulitzer Prizes.
The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.