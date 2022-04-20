Watch live: The Take with Sophy Ridge

Tonight on The Take: Sophy Ridge talks to former Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick, Labour’s Shadow Levelling Up Secretary Lisa Nandy and Craig Whittaker – one of a handful of Conservative MPs who has publicly called on Boris Johnson to resign.

