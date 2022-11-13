Watch live: Sophy Ridge on Sunday

by
Watch live: sophy ridge on sunday

Sky News published this video item, entitled “Watch live: Sophy Ridge on Sunday” – below is their description.

Sophy Ridge is joined by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, former levelling up secretary Simon Clarke, Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and general secretary of Unison Christina McAnea.

Follow live updates: https://trib.al/ecixuwI

#ridge #Chancellor #economy

Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Sky News

Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.

Recent from Sky News:

Families living in fear of financial squeeze

Category: News

Three pro-Russian troops convicted of murder over flight MH-17

Category: News

Autumn Statement: Chancellor says ‘we need good public services’

Category: News

In This Story: Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Richard Streynsham Hunt is a British politician serving as chair of the Health and Social Care Select Committee since 2020. He previously served in the Cabinet as Culture Secretary from 2010 to 2012, Health Secretary from 2012 to 2018, and Foreign Secretary from 2018 to 2019.

5 Recent Items: Jeremy Hunt

UK faces largest drop in living standards since 1950s

Category: News

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announces tax rises and major spending cuts in Autumn Statement | ITV News

Category: Energy, News

Autumn Statement: Chancellor says ‘we need good public services’

Category: News

Rishi Sunak congratulates Jeremy Hunt for Autumn Statement

Category: News

UK economy: Government to spend less and tax more

Category: Finance, News

In This Story: Sophy Ridge

Sophy Arabella Ridge is an English broadcast journalist. She worked as a journalist at the tabloid newspaper News of the World. Ridge then worked as a political correspondent for Sky News where she has presented Sophy Ridge on Sunday since 2017.

3 Recent Items: Sophy Ridge

Autumn statement to be ‘quite tough’, says Work and Pensions Secretary

Category: News

The Take with Sophy Ridge: Mel Stride MP, Bridget Phillipson MP and Lord Ken Clarke

Category: News

‘Everyone will have to pay higher taxes’ – Jeremy Hunt

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.