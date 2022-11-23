Sky News published this video item, entitled “Watch live: Rishi Sunak faces MPs in PMQs” – below is their description.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and MPs in PMQs, after the Supreme Court ruled the Scottish Parliament cannot hold a second independence vote.
