Watch live: king charles iii birthday celebrations

King Charles will have his first birthday as monarch marked with a Changing of the Guard honour.

Gun salutes will be fired across the capital with the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery firing 41 volleys from midday at London’s Green Park.

About This Source - Sky News

Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.

In This Story: King Charles III

Charles III is King of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. He acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022 upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. He was the longest-serving heir apparent in British history and, at the age of 73, is the oldest person to assume the British throne.

In This Story: London

London is the capital of England and the United Kingdom.

