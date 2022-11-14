Sky News published this video item, entitled “Watch live: King Charles III birthday celebrations” – below is their description.
King Charles will have his first birthday as monarch marked with a Changing of the Guard honour.
Gun salutes will be fired across the capital with the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery firing 41 volleys from midday at London’s Green Park.
