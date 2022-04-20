Watch live: Johnny Depp v Amber Heard – Day 6: Depp returns to the stand in libel trial (Part 2)

WARNING: May contain swearing, description of drug taking and domestic violence. This feed is provided to Sky News by Court TV. Sky has no control over its content and quality.

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in the US state of Virginia, over an article she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018.

📅 On day 6: Johnny Depp is back on the stand after beginning his testimony yesterday.

Follow live updates: https://news.sky.com/story/johnny-depp-v-amber-heard-libel-trial-updates-catch-up-on-what-has-happened-in-court-so-far-12587975

