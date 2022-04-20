Watch: LA Burglary Caught On Camera While Homeowner Hides In Bathroom

by

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Watch: LA Burglary Caught On Camera While Homeowner Hides In Bathroom” – below is their description.

Security footage captures a home burglary in the Hollywood Hills while the homeowner hid in the bathroom. The Los Angles Police Department was able to identify two of the four suspects from the video, this comes as a wave of brazen crime in the city is being caught on camera.

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine Will Need Hundreds Of Billions To Rebuild

Category: News

Florida Rep. Randy Fine Sponsors Bill To Dissolve Disney’s Special Governing Status

Category: News

Thousands Of Unaccompanied Minors Attempt To Cross The U.S.-Mexico Border

Category: News

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

Zelenskyy: Ukraine Will Need Hundreds Of Billions To Rebuild

Category: News

Florida Rep. Randy Fine Sponsors Bill To Dissolve Disney’s Special Governing Status

Category: News

In This Story: Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

2 Recent Items: Police

Police break car window to stop woman from falling for phone scam

Category: News

Christian Bruckner named as ‘prime suspect’ of Madeleine McCann mystery | 7NEWS

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....