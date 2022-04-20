NBC News published this video item, entitled “Watch: LA Burglary Caught On Camera While Homeowner Hides In Bathroom” – below is their description.

Security footage captures a home burglary in the Hollywood Hills while the homeowner hid in the bathroom. The Los Angles Police Department was able to identify two of the four suspects from the video, this comes as a wave of brazen crime in the city is being caught on camera. NBC News YouTube Channel

