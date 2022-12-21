Watch: Drone Video Shows Tennessee Train Derailment

by
Watch: drone video shows tennessee train derailment

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Watch: Drone Video Shows Tennessee Train Derailment” – below is their description.

Video shows the derailment of a train in Collegedale, Tenn., after a collision with a semitruck. Two people were reported injured.

In This Story: Tennessee

Tennessee is a state in the southeastern United States.

It is bordered by eight states, with Kentucky to the north, Virginia to the northeast, North Carolina to the east, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi to the south, Arkansas to the west, and Missouri to the northwest.

The Appalachian Mountains dominate the eastern part of the state, and the Mississippi River forms its western border.

Nashville is the state’s capital and largest city, with a 2019 population of 670,820 and a 2019 metro population of 1,934,317. Tennessee’s second largest city is Memphis, which had a population of 651,073 and metro population of 1,346,045 in 2019.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the nation’s most visited national park, is located in the eastern part of the state, and a section of the Appalachian Trail roughly follows the Tennessee–North Carolina border.

