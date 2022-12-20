CGTN published this video item, entitled “Watch: COP15 Montreal 2022 – Biodiversity and the next 10 years” – below is their description.

The #COP15 Montreal meeting is scheduled to conclude on Monday with the adoption of a post-2020 global biodiversity framework. To mark the event, CGTN anchor Kate Kui invites several experts to discuss ways to integrate environmental protection and the bioeconomy, and facilitate sustainable development by promoting biodiversity after COP15. #GreenFront #Biodiversity2022 #ForNature CGTN YouTube Channel

