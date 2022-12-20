Watch: COP15 Montreal 2022 – Biodiversity and the next 10 years

The #COP15 Montreal meeting is scheduled to conclude on Monday with the adoption of a post-2020 global biodiversity framework. To mark the event, CGTN anchor Kate Kui invites several experts to discuss ways to integrate environmental protection and the bioeconomy, and facilitate sustainable development by promoting biodiversity after COP15. #GreenFront #Biodiversity2022 #ForNature

About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

In This Story: Montreal

Montréal is the largest city in Canada’s Québec province. It’s set on an island in the Saint Lawrence River and named after Mt. Royal, the triple-peaked hill at its heart.

