The Independent published this video item, entitled “Watch again: Ukraine receives another shipment of weapons from US” – below is their description.

Ukraine is receiving another consignment of weapons from the United States as part of defensive aid totalling $200 million.

Washington has confirmed it will continue to support Ukraine amid concerns among Nato allies that Russia is planning an invasion.

Over 100,000 Russian troops have been stationed on the border for weeks, despite denial from Moscow over any planning a military offensive.

The latest shipment follows a previous delivery in January of more than 80 tons of “lethal security assistance” including weapons and ammunition to Kiev.

Watch more videos at Independent TV: https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content and live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel