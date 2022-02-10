The Independent published this video item, entitled “Watch again: Liz Truss and Russian foreign minister hold press conference in Moscow” – below is their description.

Liz Truss flew to Moscow to urge the Kremlin to de-escalate and desist its aggression against Ukraine and has just spoken with the Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov.

The visit was the first made by a UK foreign secretary in more than four years.

During the two-day trip, the foreign secretary told Sergey Lavrov that the only way forward is for Russia to cease its aggression and engage in meaningful talks.

She pushed for Russia to abide by the international agreements it has already signed up to – including the OSCE Helsinki Final Act, Minsk Protocols, and the Budapest memorandum, which ensures the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine is respected.

