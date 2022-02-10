Watch again: Liz Truss and Russian foreign minister hold press conference in Moscow

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

The Independent published this video item, entitled “Watch again: Liz Truss and Russian foreign minister hold press conference in Moscow” – below is their description.

Liz Truss flew to Moscow to urge the Kremlin to de-escalate and desist its aggression against Ukraine and has just spoken with the Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov.

The visit was the first made by a UK foreign secretary in more than four years.

During the two-day trip, the foreign secretary told Sergey Lavrov that the only way forward is for Russia to cease its aggression and engage in meaningful talks.

She pushed for Russia to abide by the international agreements it has already signed up to – including the OSCE Helsinki Final Act, Minsk Protocols, and the Budapest memorandum, which ensures the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine is respected.

About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

