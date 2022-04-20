The Independent published this video item, entitled “Watch again: Johnny Depp testifies in defamation case against Amber Heard” – below is their description.

Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard continues on Wednesday (20 April).

Yesterday, the Hollywood actor took the stand to testify, suggesting that the abuse she alleges turned him from “Cinderella to Quasimodo” in the eyes of others.

Mr Depp also claimed that Ms Heard’s characterisation of his substance abuse has been “grossly embellished” and is “just plainly false”.

Tuesday also saw testimony from the actor’s security guard, Sean Bett, and his friend Keenan Wyatt, a sound engineer and longtime colleague.

Watch more videos on Independent TV: https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content and live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel