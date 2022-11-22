Watch again: Dr Fauci gives his final White House briefing

Watch again: dr fauci gives his final white house briefing

The Independent published this video item, entitled “Watch again: Dr Fauci gives his final White House briefing” – below is their description.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is scheduled to brief reporters from the White House on Tuesday in what is likely to be his final briefing before leaving the government at the end of the year.

Fauci was expected to press the idea that Americans should get up-to-date on their COVID and flu shots ahead of winter.

