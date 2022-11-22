The Independent published this video item, entitled “Watch again: Dr Fauci gives his final White House briefing” – below is their description.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is scheduled to brief reporters from the White House on Tuesday in what is likely to be his final briefing before leaving the government at the end of the year.

Fauci was expected to press the idea that Americans should get up-to-date on their COVID and flu shots ahead of winter.

Watch more from Independent TV: https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content and live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel