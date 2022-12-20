Watch again: Argentina team returns after World Cup victory

Watch again: argentina team returns after world cup victory

The Independent published this video item, entitled “Watch again: Argentina team returns after World Cup victory” – below is their description.

Argentina national team returns home after winning the FIFA World Cup. Argentines will cheer the path of the national soccer team from Ezeiza airport to the Soccer Association facilities.

In This Story: Argentina

Argentina, officially the Argentine Republic, is a country located mostly in the southern half of South America. Sharing the bulk of the Southern Cone with Chile to the west, the country is also bordered by Bolivia and Paraguay to the north, Brazil to the northeast, Uruguay and the South Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Drake Passage to the south.

With a mainland area of 2,780,400 km2 (1,073,500 sq mi), Argentina is the eighth-largest country in the world, the fourth largest in the Americas, the second largest in South America after Brazil, and the largest Spanish-speaking nation by area.

Argentina claims sovereignty over part of Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

In This Story: FIFA

FIFA is a non-profit organization which describes itself as an international governing body of association football, fútsal and beach soccer. It is the highest governing body of football.

