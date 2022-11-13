DW News published this video item, entitled “Warring parties in Ethiopia agree to open Tigray to aid | DW News” – below is their description.

Warring parties in Ethiopia have signed a deal allowing humanitarian supplies into the war-torn Tigray region. It comes after a recent peace deal was reached between the sides, with the focus now shifting to aid and disarmament. DW News YouTube Channel

