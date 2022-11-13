Warring parties in Ethiopia agree to open Tigray to aid | DW News

by
Warring parties in ethiopia agree to open tigray to aid | dw news

DW News published this video item, entitled “Warring parties in Ethiopia agree to open Tigray to aid | DW News” – below is their description.

Warring parties in Ethiopia have signed a deal allowing humanitarian supplies into the war-torn Tigray region. It comes after a recent peace deal was reached between the sides, with the focus now shifting to aid and disarmament.

DW News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - DW News

DW News is a global English-language news and information channel from German public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, established in summer 2015.

Recent from DW News:

Why does no one want to live in Egypt’s brand new capital city? I DW News

Category: Construction, News

MH17 verdict: Three guilty of murder for downing Malaysian Airlines plane in 2014 | DW News

Category: News

After Kherson: What are Russia’s strategic goals? I To the Point

Category: Energy, News

In This Story: Ethiopia

Ethiopia, in the Horn of Africa, is a rugged, landlocked country split by the Great Rift Valley. With archaeological finds dating back more than 3 million years, it’s a place of ancient culture. Among its important sites are Lalibela with its rock-cut Christian churches from the 12th–13th centuries. Aksum is the ruins of an ancient city with obelisks, tombs, castles and Our Lady Mary of Zion church.

3 Recent Items: Ethiopia

Ukraine, Secretary-General/Travels & other topics – Daily Press Briefing (16 November 2022)

Category: News

World Population Hits 8 Billion, Creating Many Challenges

Category: News

Will the agreement on Tigray hold? | Inside Story

Category: News

In This Story: Tigray

The Tigray Region, officially the Tigray National Regional State, is the northernmost regional state in Ethiopia. The Tigray Region is the homeland of the Tigrayan people. Formerly known as Region 1, its capital and largest city is Mekelle.

4 Recent Items: Tigray

Will the agreement on Tigray hold? | Inside Story

Category: News

Ethiopia-Tigray peace deal: How to find common ground after bloody war | DW News

Category: News

Will the Tigray ceasefire hold? | Inside Story

Category: News

Ethiopian government and Tigray rebels agree ceasefire ending two-year war

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.