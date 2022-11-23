The Independent published this video item, entitled “Walmart attack leaves up to 10 dead and ‘multiple injured’, say police” – below is their description.

Police say there were up to 10 fatalities and multiple injuries after a gunman opened fire inside a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia late last night.

At least five injured were rushed to the Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

More than 40 emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Battlefield Boulevard after a 911 call was made at 10.12 pm local time.

The Independent YouTube Channel