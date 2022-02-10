GBNews published this video item, entitled “Wagatha Christie: Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy libel battle in court” – below is their description.

‘It’s really has been the war of the Wags, these two women centre stage in the public eye have had a very bitter falling out’. GB News Presenter Rosie Wright reports on the ‘Wagatha Christie’ public spat between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy. 📺 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

