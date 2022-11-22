VP Kamala Harris visits Philippines, vows US support for ‘sovereignty’ in South China Sea

US Vice-President Kamala Harris on November 22, 2022, visited a Philippine island near disputed South China Sea waters to show support for Manila’s “sovereignty”. Harris is the highest-ranking US official to visit the western island of Palawan, the closest Philippine island to the contested Spratly archipelago.

Beijing asserts sovereignty over nearly all of the South China Sea and has ignored a 2016 international court ruling that rebuked its claims based on historic rights.

About This Source - South China Morning Post

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), with its Sunday edition, the Sunday Morning Post, is a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper founded in 1903. It is Hong Kong’s newspaper of record, owned by Alibaba Group.

Beijing

Beijing, China’s sprawling capital, has history stretching back 3 millennia. Yet it’s known as much for modern architecture as its ancient sites such as the grand Forbidden City complex, the imperial palace during the Ming and Qing dynasties.

China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

Kamala Harris

 

Kamala Devi Harris is an American politician and attorney who has served as the junior United States senator from California since 2017. She is the Democratic vice presidential nominee for the 2020 election.

Philippines

The Philippines, officially the Republic of the Philippines, is an archipelagic country in Southeast Asia. Situated in the western Pacific Ocean, it consists of about 7,641 islands that are broadly categorized under three main geographical divisions from north to south: Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao. Manila is the capital.

