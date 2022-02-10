CGTN published this video item, entitled “Volunteer talks about pandemic prevention and control in Baise City” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-02-10/Volunteer-talks-about-pandemic-prevention-and-control-in-Baise-City-17xFYfDOBJ6/index.html By February 9, Baise City in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region had registered 186 COVID-19 cases. The city is now under lockdown, with only grocery stores, hospitals and pharmacies allowed to remain open. Local health authorities asked all of the city’s residents to go into home quarantine on Monday. Deng Huanglin is a volunteer in Baise’s Debao County. He helps residents to take nucleic acid tests. In this video, he talks about the current situation in Baise and how prevention and control work is going. CGTN YouTube Channel

