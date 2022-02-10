Volunteer talks about pandemic prevention and control in Baise City

By February 9, Baise City in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region had registered 186 COVID-19 cases. The city is now under lockdown, with only grocery stores, hospitals and pharmacies allowed to remain open. Local health authorities asked all of the city’s residents to go into home quarantine on Monday. Deng Huanglin is a volunteer in Baise’s Debao County. He helps residents to take nucleic acid tests. In this video, he talks about the current situation in Baise and how prevention and control work is going.

About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Covid Outbreak | Friday 4th March Wrap | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

The truth about ivermectin

Category: News

Moldovan capital mayor: Ukrainian refugees to have meals, COVID-19 testing services

Category: News

WA reopens its border after nearly two years | 7.30

Category: News

Outrage After Florida Gov. DeSantis Yells at Teens For Wearing Masks

Category: News

In This Story: Lockdown

During the 2020 Covid-19 epidemic, lockdown has come to mean the practice of attempting to control transmission of the virus by means of restricting people’s movement and activities on a broad scale, usually on a national or state-wide basis.

