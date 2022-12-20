Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

Pilots Jeremy Hall and Angelo Peterson-Valdez fly injured and stray dogs from communities in northern Ontario to the Greater Toronto Area for veterinary treatment.

CBC News published this video item, entitled “Volunteer pilots fly injured, stray dogs for treatment” – below is their description.

About This Source - CBC News

CBC News is the division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the news gathering and production of news programs on the corporation’s English-language operations, namely CBC Television, CBC Radio, CBC News Network, and CBC.ca.

CBC News is the largest news broadcaster in Canada. It frequently collaborates with its French-language counterpart, Radio-Canada Info, although the two are organizationally separate.

