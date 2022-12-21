CGTN published this video item, entitled “Visually impaired audiences enjoy special movie screening at Hainan International Film Festival” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-21/Visually-impaired-audiences-enjoy-special-movie-screening-at-HIIFF-1fWwYxVFxT2/index.html A special screening event with audio descriptions was held for visually impaired people to enjoy movies. It’s part of the 4th Hainan Island International Film Festival (HIIFF), which kicked off on December 18 in South China’s Sanya City. Audio descriptions of what’s happening on the screen were added to the film, making the content clear through sound. Dozens of visually impaired audiences accompanied by volunteers enjoyed the screening. CGTN YouTube Channel

